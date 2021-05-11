‘Splash into Summer’ planned for May 28

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “Splash into Summer” donation drive will be held on Friday, May 28, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Walmart West and Walmart East.
The donation drive is a project of the Evansville Parks Foundation.
The goal is to collect donated items that will be given to children and families to make swimming more affordable while encouraging attendance at city swimming pools and participation in local swimming competitions.
Suggested items for the donation drive are swim trunks and bathing suits in all sizes for children and adults, beach towels and swim diapers.
Donated items may also be dropped off Monday through Friday during regular business hours at the Department of Parks and Recreation office located at the C.K. Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut Street.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.