Sickly man hopes to share smiles through old school simple playground set up

POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The joys of childhood, long before advanced technology, are being recreated at a Western Kentucky home.
An elderly man moved back to Webster County just a few months ago to be close to his son and relatives.
He tells 14 News that he has two sons and two daughters.
He has since built a simple space for kids to play. He knows it’s not a lavish attraction, and that was never the purpose.
It is a makeshift playground, which aims at helping spread the happiness he felt growing up.
“You do good things, and good things will come back,” Norman Brantley expressed.
On Poole Mill Road about a mile off Highway 41, “Kids World” is taking shape.
“I like to see a smile on their face,” Brantley recalled.
The games are spread out in the yard of Brantley’s home.
“People think I’m crazy, you know,” Brantley smiled.
Dollars bills are attached to the branches. Stuffed animals hang on the bark.
“They said, ‘Well people are going to steal your money,’ and nobody stole it. Nobody came up here and got a dollar,” Brantley added.
The money tree is next to the badminton.
“I couldn’t find a net and I thought, ‘What will make for a net?’ Brantley questioned. “So, I put a string up there and tied the balloons on. No cost whatsoever. Just a dollar for a hundred balloons.”
Norman has worked with kids throughout his adult life, coached several sports, volunteered through organizations and even ran a teenage work program in South Dakota.
On top of that, he worked as a chef and owned half a dozen restaurants.
“People say, ‘Why do you care? You don’t have kids anymore.’ Let me take care of yours then,” Brantley stated.
The bicycles, some of which become donations, are set up near the fence. There is even a track for racing around the tree.
“I had a red rope around all,” Brantley pointed. “The wind has been so bad. I’d put it up every day just to keep me going.”
Beside the basketball goal and corn hole boards, the wind was battled in Frisbee.
At 83-years-old, Norman’s health is “okay,” he says.
He tells 14 News breathing issues led to a hospital visit where doctors estimated he would live for four to six weeks because of heart deterioration and organ issues. That was three months ago.
“I believe you have to stay active to exist in the world,” Brantley said.
He is not just existing but, instead, creating the environment from his own youth for kids today to enjoy.
“Might think back and change them a little bit,” Brantley thought. “Might put something in their mind and think ‘that was nice.”
Brantley is hoping to get even more games in the yard.
He said that he is looking for place for both mini golf and washers.
We are wishing him health and happiness.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.