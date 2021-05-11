Rohleder and Enchelmayer post low scores in round two

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFIE) -Sophia Rohleder and Allison Enchelmayer posted the low scores of the day for the University of Evansville women’s golf team at the 2021 NCAA Regional at the Scarlet Course at The Ohio State University.
Rohleder led the Purple Aces with a score of 82 in the second trip around the course. She was followed by Enchelmayer, who recorded an 83. Through two rounds, Rohleder stands with a 159 while Enchelmayer’s two scores of 83 have her at a 166.
Alyssa McMinn and Caitlin O’Donnell were next up for UE, posting identical scores of 85. The duo also recorded identical rounds on Monday and are tied with totals of 169. Mallory Russell did not play in the second round.
The Aces remain in 18th place in the regional with two of the three rounds complete. The University of Georgia had the low round on Tuesday to jump into the lead. The Bulldogs posted a 288 and have a total score of 577. They are seven in front of Michigan and eight ahead of Duke.
Jenny Bae from UGA has a slight lead on the individual leaderboard. Her 4-under 68 on Tuesday has her in front with a 139. Monet Chun of Michigan is one behind her in second. All teams will wrap up the regional with a final round on Wednesday.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.