Owensboro man facing kidnapping, sodomy charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and sodomy, after two incidents.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking alone on W. 7th St. around 10 p.m. April 15 when a man in a red truck pulled up, offering her a ride home.
When she entered the vehicle, deputies say the man, later identified as 46-year-old Shawn Moore, pointed a gun at her, took her to Panther Creek Park and made her engage in sex acts.
On May 5, deputies say they responded to a similar incident in the Ben Hawes Park area. According to deputies, Moore was arrested the following day for 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment and 1st-degree attempted sodomy.
Deputies tell 14 News Moore was also identified as the suspect in the April incident.
On Tuesday, authorities say Moore is also charged with kidnapping an adult and 1st-degree sodomy.
