Over 50 jobs coming to Madisonville, officials react

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Ahlstrom’s current facility in Madisonville manufactures filtering materials. Their new building going up next door will have a production line for vinyl flooring bringing over 50, $30 an hour jobs.
“Ahlstrom has been a huge partner here in the city of Madisonville for years, so we’re really excited to see them expand into 50 additional positions in the city,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said.
“I think it’s very important for the community,” said Madisonville Ahlstrom plant manager Michael Hady. “I mean, this community has supported our community for the 50 years that we’ve been here, and that gives us an opportunity to give back a little bit more to the community.”
Officials say they hope to break ground later this year.
“We’re really excited about that, something new coming into our community,” said Cotton. “The momentum continues to grow as we’ve seen other things announced this year.”
Those 50 jobs are what officials say will help Madisonville’s economy, a step forward after the year 2020 was.
“A lot of companies have just kind of put things on hold during the coronavirus on making big decisions, and now that we’re seeing some of that ease up, we’re seeing some of those decisions being made that are impacting communities across the nation,” Cotton explained.
They hope to have the new facility up and running by the summer of 2023.
