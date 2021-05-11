3 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported 1,562 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,357,953 total confirmed cases and 22,261 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there were three new cases in our local counties.
Of those cases, two were in Wayne County and one came out of Edwards County.
No new deaths were reported in our Illinois area.
Illinois state leaders are planning to work with business and labor organizations to bring COVID-19 vaccines to workers.
Officials are hoping this will help employees return to offices after many were forced to work from home.
Governor JB Pritzker said having the vaccine available where people are working makes getting vaccinations more convenient.
The effort launches in mid-May with the opening of 10 vaccination sites in Chicago, Schaumburg and Rockford.
Those clinics will also take walk-ins.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,770 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,693 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,345 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 569 cases, 12 deaths
