Mo. man arrested for rape in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Missouri man is facing a rape charge in Owensboro.
Christopher Bertolett, 53, was booked into the Daviess County Jail Monday evening.
He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is due in court Wednesday.
Owensboro Police say they began investigating after they were called to the hospital because a young girl had been sexually assaulted.
Police say the child was contacted on social media by Bertolett, and he travelled to Owensboro from Ballwin, Missouri, so he could meet her at a hotel.
Officers say when they found Bertolett, he was checking out of the hotel.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
