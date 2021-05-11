KWC coach charged with rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An assistant coach for Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team is charged with rape.
Cardell McFarland, of Evansville, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Tuesday morning.
According to an affidavit, the victim said she told McFarland “no” at least 30 times, but he forced himself on her.
It shows during his interview with detectives, McFarland was reluctant to admit he even knew the victim, but eventually admitted to being at her home.
They say he denied anything happened, then said it did, but then recanted again.
A link on Kentucky Wesleyan’s website did show McFarland joined the department as assistant coach in the fall of 2020. The link is no longer active.
Another link shows he was on KWC’s team roster in 2011-2012. It shows he was a basketball standout at Bosse High School.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.