Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 54 more cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District reported one new COVID-19 related death and 54 additional cases.
Health officials say 20 of those newly reported cases were from Daviess County, 14 were from Webster County, nine were from Henderson County, five were from Ohio County, three were from Union County, two were from Hancock County and one was out of McLean County.
The COVID-19 related death was a resident of Henderson County.
Out of the 21,885 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,599 people have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 36 new cases over the past week along with one COVID-19 related death.
The county has reported a total of 4,339 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Out of those cases, 4,097 residents have recovered.
FEMA announced its mobile vaccination clinics for this week for western Kentucky. You can view the locations below:
Tuesday 5/11/21
- First Baptist Church - 145 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345
- Perdue Farms - 5025 US-231, Beaver Dam, KY 42320
Wednesday 5/12/21
- John F Kennedy Center - 515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420
- Dunmoor Fire Dept - 30 East Elm Street Dunmoor Ky 42339
Thursday 5/13/21
- Dairy Bar (Ice Cream Shop) - 31 US Highway 41 N, Sebree KY 42455
- Hawesville United Methodist Church - 360 Main St, Hawesville, KY 42348
Friday 5/14/21
- UK Research and Education Center - 348 University Drive Princeton, Ky 42445
- Marion City Police Department Parking Lot - 217 S Main St. Marion, KY, 42064
Saturday 5/15/21
- Henderson Fire Department - 333 Washington St Henderson, K 42420
- Morgantown City Park Community Center -227 Helm Lane Morgantown, KY 42261
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,474 cases, 182 deaths, 9,483 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,921 cases, 59 deaths, 2,834 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,339 cases, 146 deaths, 4,097 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,510 cases, 56 deaths, 2,256 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,652 cases, 78 deaths, 4,053 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,238 cases, 20 deaths, 1,072 recovered
- McLean Co. - 867 cases, 28 deaths, 792 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,295 cases, 15 deaths, 1,175 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 849 cases, 16 deaths, 768 recovered
