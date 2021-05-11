Evansville Museum wants your submissions for new exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science invites the Tri-State community to share their COVID-19 pandemic experiences through a community created art installation that will be on display at the Museum.
Window to the Tri-State: The Community’s COVID-19 Experience will be on display in the Eykamp Pavilion from June 4 to Oct 3, 2021.
Community members of all ages are invited to submit their own perspectives of the COVID-19 pandemic, both positive and negative, as works of art or a written submission on individual project cards which will then be incorporated into the final installation.
Project cards can be picked up for free from the Evansville Museum. Groups interested in picking up a large number of cards (such as for a classroom or scout troop) are welcome to do so and are asked to call ahead at 812-425-2406 to reserve their cards.
Ideas for submissions include experiences, events, emotions, hopes for the future, etc. Artwork can be realistic, semi-realistic or abstract and use any medium (paint, crayon, thread, etc.) and written works can also be submitted in any form (essays, journal entries, short stories, poetry, etc.).
All submissions must be received by the Evansville Museum by Sunday May 23.
In addition, participants are invited to share a short video of themselves talking about and/or creating their piece to the Museum’s social media channels at #EvansvilleMuseum.
Select videos will be included in the exhibition and/or shared on the Museum’s social media channels.
Submissions can be dropped off or mailed to the Evansville Museum at:
Evansville Museum
Attn: COVID-19 Art Project
411 SE Riverside Drive
Evansville, IN 47713
The Evansville Museum reserves the right not to include all submissions in the exhibition. Due to the nature of the project, submissions will not be returned.
In other museum news, the Board of Trustees of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science has approved a plan to renovate a portion of the Museum’s art galleries.
Made possible with funding by an anonymous donor, the renovations will begin the final week of May and take approximately 12 weeks to complete.
To prepare for the construction work, the current exhibition “A Celebration of Women” has temporarily closed to the public and will be reinstalled in September, 2021. Access to the temporary exhibition “Expert Tattooing in the Midwest” will not be affected.
