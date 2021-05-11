Eagles sign Hall, Rhodes for 2021

Hall comes to USI after helping lead Reitz Memorial High School (Evansville, Indiana) to three IHSAA 2A state championships over the last four years (2017, 2019, 2020). The first-team All-State performer (2020) and four-time Academic All-State honoree at Memorial had 34 points as a senior on 12 goals and 10 assists. During his four seasons, Hall had 83 points on 30 goals and 23 assists.