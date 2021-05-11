Eagles sign Hall, Rhodes for 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer announced the signing of freshman midfielders Garland Hall and Wesley Rhodes to letters of intent for the 2021 season. Hall and Rhodes are the first to sign with USI and Head Coach Mat Santoro this spring.
“Garland and Wesley are both versatile midfielders and great people,” said Santoro. “They will add a lot to our program and we’re looking forward to working with them.”
Hall comes to USI after helping lead Reitz Memorial High School (Evansville, Indiana) to three IHSAA 2A state championships over the last four years (2017, 2019, 2020). The first-team All-State performer (2020) and four-time Academic All-State honoree at Memorial had 34 points as a senior on 12 goals and 10 assists. During his four seasons, Hall had 83 points on 30 goals and 23 assists.
Rhodes makes the move to USI from Shortridge High School (Indianapolis, Indiana) after helping the Blue Devils to a 9-4 mark in 2020, scoring a goal. He has extensive club experience, playing four seasons with FC Pride’s ECNL team (2017-2020) and with the Club Ohio’s National Team.
The Screaming Eagles are coming off of a 7-6-1 record, advancing to the GLVC Tournament in the COVID-19 spring season. USI, which has posted a school record six-straight winning seasons, returns 24 of the 25 players for this fall.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
