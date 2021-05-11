Driver caught on camera violating school bus stop arm in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested a 23-year-old Chandler man Monday after he failed to stop when a school bus had its stop arm out.
School officials say this is too common of a problem, and the confusion might be the shared turn lane in the middle.
The video shows the Mt. Vernon school bus approaching an intersection. As the bus slows, lights turn on, and the stop arm goes out.
Indiana State Police say at this point, oncoming traffic must stop, but the driver in the SUV did not stop.
Transportation Director Charlie Siefert says this is dangerous because if students had been crossing the road, they could have been hit.
“One thing we really want people to know is if there is a bus around, slow down at least. Stop. Because even inside city limits, if several kids get off a bus stop, they may still be walking in the road, so watch out for them,” said Siefert.
Indiana State Police saw it happen and busted the driver about a block later.
Sgt. Todd Ringle says violating a school bus stop arm is a Class A misdemeanor.
The officer has the option of writing a ticket for the stop arm violation, or it could be considered reckless driving, in which case the officer has the option of arresting the driver, and that’s what happened here.
Authorities say this is a lesson for drivers; know the rules of the road. Be sure you’re stopping for school stop arms, especially when there’s a shared center turn lane.
