Downtown Evansville hosting Tuesday Tunes & Treats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials want to connect with those out and about in downtown Evansville during the day.
That’s why they’re launching Tuesday Tunes and Treats.
The event is every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Game Room Alley, which is between Enjole Interiors and High Score Saloon on Main Street.
Organizers say treats will be provided by Bargetown Market and local musician Angel Rhoades will be playing.
That series will run through July 27.
