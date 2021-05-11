Doctors deliver stern warning to expectant mothers

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Indiana, expectant mothers have been vaccine-eligible for almost two months.
It can still be a little stressful for those soon-to-be mothers to decide if and when to get vaccinated.
However, local doctors are warning those patients: if you haven’t gotten the shot yet, don’t wait much longer.
Over the last few weeks, doctors at The Women’s Hospital at Deaconess Gateway have seen an uptick in the number of pregnant patients admitted to the hospital after contracting the virus.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brennan Fitzpatrick says those who are admitted are sicker than ever before.
“For a pregnant patient that gets COVID,” says Dr. Fitzpatrick, “versus a pregnant patient that does not get COVID, the risk for death during that pregnancy is 20 times greater.”
With an uptick in new hospitalizations, he says there is no time to wait. That’s because doctors at The Women’s Hospital are now seeing the virus’s effect on baby, in the form of pre-term births or decreased oxygen levels.
“Mom’s status, unquestionably, has a huge impact on where the baby is,” says Dr. Fitzpatrick.
While pregnant patients may be hesitant to roll up their sleeves, doctors agree that any potential risk from a vaccine far outweighs the risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“Some people say, ‘well they shouldn’t get it in the first trimester. Is there a potential increased risk for miscarriage?’” says Dr. Fitzpatrick, “and I think it is important to understand, there has been no data to suggest that the vaccine is harmful.”
Dr. David Ryon is the medical director for critical care at The Women’s Hospital.
“I believe as time goes on,” says Dr. Ryon, “we are going to see more fallout in terms of how much destruction COVID has done on folks, and that is just more reason to take the vaccine.”
Doctors tell us, it is not clear whether or not the uptick is cases is caused by stronger COVID-19 variants.
“I have a significant amount of concern that the virus, at this point, is preying on unvaccinated groups,” says Dr. Fitzpatrick. “So I think what we wanted to do today was really to say, that if you are pregnant, you should be strongly considering receiving the vaccine.”
