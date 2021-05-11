Crews working on beam placement for Spottsville Bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky transportation officials say work will begin on beam placement for the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday.
They say beam movement started at 8 a.m.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a contractor will reduce the bridge down to one lane with alternating traffic.
Drivers should expect slow-moving traffic on US 60 while crews are working and are encouraged to take different routes if possible.
Officials say a flagging operation will be in place to facilitate beam movement to the new structure.
They say there are four beams in all that still need to be moved as of Tuesday morning. Once crews begin moving the beams, they say the process will continue until the project is complete.
