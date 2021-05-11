Cloudy and cool through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine again gave way to clouds on Tuesday. A few sprinkles possible overnight as lows return to the middle 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s. 70s return for Friday and the weekend. Each day will get a bit warmer, but rain chances increase from Saturday through the first half of next week. Highs should claw their way up to the mid to upper 70s next week, near the normals for this time of the year.