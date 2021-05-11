City officials plan major projects for Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Dean Vonderheide outlined several projects in the works to improve the city on Tuesday.
He said that infrastructure improvements are the top priorities right now.
“Some of our water lines are almost a hundred years old, so it’s time,” Vonderheide explained.
Improving drainage and sanitation are part of the major downtown revitalization project, which he said they’re just now getting to work on.
“It was shelved back in 2017 in order for the cultural center to move forward, so we picked it back up,” he said.
He explained the pipeline improvements are being pushed to happen through the summer while weather is more permitting.
As part of the infrastructure projects, they’re looking to add and improve sidewalks along route 231 on the north side of town.
“People are walking on 231 to go back and forth to work and to shop and it’s just not safe,” the mayor said.
All along the highway, from 15th Street to 36th Street, he said sidewalks will be built, improved or replaced to make the area safer for pedestrians.
He said those multimillion dollar efforts won’t just be nuts and bolts improvements for downtown.
“While we’re tearing it up, we’re going to try to spruce it up a little,” he said.
He could not say as of Tuesday what the “sprucing up” would entail, as that would be more of a development as projects progress.
More quality of life improvements are being planned elsewhere in town at the city pool.
“Every year about this time we cross our fingers and hope and pray that it’s going to stay open for the balance in the summer,” Vonderheide said.
He said they’re in the very early stages of revamping it into an all-encompassing recreation and aquatic center.
Many of the changes around town are purely functional and necessary for safety, but Mayor Vonderheide said all of the projects are in some way intended to help make Jasper a destination.
“We need to recruit people to this area, so the quality of place, these are all fitting into that equation.”
The mayor said residents of Jasper can also expect more housing efforts down the line, as population growth is a major goal for the Mayor and city officials.
In the long-term, the mayor said the city is also considering railway improvements to speed up the Spirit of Jasper as a way to make an efficient mode of transportation between French Lick, Jasper and beyond.
