Central football players enlist in the Marine Corps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday afternoon, three former Central Bears football players took the Marine Corps oath at Blenderz on North First Avenue.
Jacob Boberg, Camdyn Counts and Peyton Dix all took part in the swear-in ceremony beside seven other high school graduates. The three are lifelong friends and plan to take what they learned playing on the gridiron and use it to serve their country.
”We’ve been playing sports, especially football since third grade,” said Counts. “We’ve grown up being around each other, now we’re taking that next step in life together as well.”
Boberg, the City’s MVP and a three-year starter for the Bears, actually de-committed from playing football at Marian University to enlist into the Marines.
The trio spoke to 14 News at the ceremony and said after weighing other options they felt the Marine Corps was the only way to go.
