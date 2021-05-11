Aces look to ride momentum thru final two series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After three straight conference series losses, the University of Evansville baseball team finally got a split against Southern Illinois this past weekend, sparking some much-needed momentum for the final two series of the regular season.
”When it’s time for our guys to step up, hopefully they’re prepared and ready for it,” said head coach, Wes Carroll.
The Aces’ bats came alive at a crucial time, most notably from MVC Player of the Week, Tanner Craig, who batted .600 on the weekend.
“Ultimately this time of year you’re going to have to have all 3 facets clicking. On the mound you’re going to have to give quality starts, you’re going to have to have guys in the bullpen in match-up situations, being able to execute pitches. Then defensively, take care of the baseball to go along with your pitching.”
UE has just two regular season series left before the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at the end of May, both are against in-state rivals.
“I think all the little parts of the offensive game are important, as far as leadoff hitters getting on, getting the big hit with runners in scoring position is something we’ll really have to focus on for us to have success.”
The Aces (23-23) travel to face Valparaiso (13-25) this weekend in a 4-game series. Game 1 is slated for 6:00 pm Friday night.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.