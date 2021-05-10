Women’s golf completes opening day at NCAA Regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFIE) -History was made shortly before noon today as the University of Evansville women’s golf team commenced its first round at an NCAA Regional at the Scarlet Course at The Ohio State University.
Caitlin O’Donnell took the Purple Aces first attempt to start the day at 11:50 a.m. ET with the round wrapping up at 6 p.m. Leading the Aces in their first round of action was 2021 MVC Individual Champion Sophia Rohleder. She completed the round with a 5-over 77. Closely following her was Mallory Russell. The freshman finished Monday’s action with a 7-over 79.
Third on the team was Allison Enchelmayer, who recorded an 83 while Alyssa McMinn and Caitlin O’Donnell each carded scores of 84. As a team, Evansville is in 18th place, but right on the heels of Youngstown State. UE posted a 323 while the Penguins finished Monday’s round with a 322.
Monday’s round was the first live action that the team was able to enjoy on the course. Teams would normally play a practice round on the day prior of the tournament, but inclement weather on Sunday forced its cancelation for all participants. Teams were afforded the opportunity to walk the course on Sunday, but during Evansville’s allotted time, lightning forced that to be halted shortly after walking nine holes.
Tee times for the opening round were delayed by roughly two hours in order to give the grounds crew the time needed to prepare the course for competition. Their hard work paid off and resulted in all teams finishing the first 18 holes.
Oklahoma holds a slight lead in a crowded top four on the leaderboard. The Sooners finished with a 286 and are one stroke in front of Duke. Michigan is in third with a 288 while Georgia completes the top four with a 289. Haley Borja of the Wolverines paces the individuals. A 3-under 69 has her on in front of a second-place tie.
The second 18 holes will be played on Tuesday morning.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.