USI, KWC baseball ready for conference tournament action

EVANSVILLE/OWENSBORO (WFIE) - The regular season for NCAA Division II baseball is now over, and the postseason is about to begin.
Locally, the Southern Indiana and Kentucky Wesleyan baseball teams are both ready for their respective conference tournaments, which begin later this week.
As for the USI head coach Tracy Archuleta’s group, the Eagles finished their COVID-shortened regular season with a 22-18 record, which is good for third place in the GLVC’s Blue Division, and tied for the fifth-best record in the league with Lewis.
The GLVC released the tourney pairings on Sunday, and USI will take on Quincy. The Hawks took three out of four from the Eagles back in mid-March, so USI will undoubtedly be looking for some revenge when postseason stakes are on the line.
Game time for USI and Quincy’s first-round battle is Thursday, May 13, at 12:30 p.m. in Saint Charles, Missouri.
KWC baseball gets immediate rematch
As for Kentucky Wesleyan baseball, the Panthers will play Tiffin to kick off their G-MAC Tournament, which is less than a week after finishing their four-game series with the Dragons. Tiffin won three out of four over the Panthers this past weekend, so that will most certainly be fresh on the minds of KWC.
Wesleyan had a solid, pandemic-altered regular season, closing with a 22-14 record, which was good for a fourth-place finish in the G-MAC standings. With the series win over the Panthers, Tiffin was able to jump up to a fifth-place finish, setting up this postseason rematch.
Kentucky Wesleyan and Tiffin kick off G-MAC Tournament action on Wednesday, May 12, at 1:30 p.m.
