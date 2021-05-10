Upgrades at Warrick Co. Jail and Central Dispatch

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office used about $400,000 worth of federal funding from the CARES Act to make some changes inside its facility.
Warrick County Central Dispatch is located inside the jail building, and it has been relocated to a larger, more spacious room inside the facility. The move included all new equipment, software and furniture.
“It’s very big for the community also because we went from having just three call-taking stations to now we have four so, if we ever have an emergency or anything, we can actually have four different dispatchers sit down and dispatch if we ever needed that many at a time,” said Sheriff Michael Wilder.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was also able to purchase a full-body scanner that will be used on inmates who are being booked into the jail.
“You know, a lot of people don’t see the jail, don’t come to the jail, they don’t ever want to see the jail. But if needed, it protects the community, and it protects the county from insurance liability claims and things like that if something bad were to happen back there. we are trying to eliminate those things,” explained Sheriff Wilder.
The new scanner is already at the jail but has not yet been used. Central Dispatch moved to its new location in January of 2021.
