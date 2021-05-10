Tanner Craig named MVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Following a monster week at the plate, Evansville baseball’s Tanner Craig has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, it was announced in a release by the Conference office on Tuesday.
Producing an impressive weekend, Craig continued his return to form at the plate. The Scottsburg, Ind. native hit .600 (9-15) at the plate in a four-game set against SIU, tallying six RBI and smashing three home runs. The three homers gave Craig nine on the season and 27 in his career, moving him into sole possession of sixth all-time at UE.
The honor is the first of the season for Craig, who has won the award three times in his career, and third of the season for Evansville with Kenton Crews twice capturing the honor. The Aces have also earned MVC Pitcher of the Week twice in 2021 with Shane Gray earning the honor both times.
Evansville closes-out the road portion of its schedule with a four-game series this weekend at Valparaiso, beginning with a 3 PM series opener on Friday in Valparaiso, Ind.
