Pavement repairs scheduled for US 60 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - KYTC crews will be addressing pavement improvements on US 60 beginning Monday in Daviess County.
Officials say crews will be applying sealant onto the pavement in an effort to reduce potholes.
This is happening on US 60 between the intersection with Bon Harbor Hills/ Ky. 331 and the bridge over Horse Fork Creek.
Crews will be working at night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. That work is expected to be finished on May 26.
Officials say drivers should reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone.
According to KYTC officials, crack sealing is a deterrent used to block water from seeping under the pavement. This can extend the life of a highway by three to five years.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.