Owensboro’s RiverPark Center new renovations, seeking tenants for the old Bluegrass Museum

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s RiverPark Center got an upgrade during the pandemic.
Now, they’re working on finding a tenant to fill the empty Turley building, where the Bluegrass Museum was.
RiverPark Center’s executive director says they want to see a non-profit, restaurant or shop in the old Turley building.
“It’s such a great location downtown. Some place people would want to walk and come down too,” said Rich Jorn, the center’s executive director.
The RiverPark Center wants the old Turley building to come alive again. The building was home to the Bluegrass Museum.
“City owns the property, but it’s under our lease, so the city allows us to find tenants to lease it and help us create a revenue stream to help the works that we do at the RiverPark Center,” said Jorn.
Other parts of the RiverPark Center also underwent renovations. In the women’s bathroom, upgrades were made, and stalls were added, so the wait for the bathroom isn’t so long. New carpet was also installed in the center.
“Actually, when the pandemic started, us being closed down allowed for that work to continue happening without disrupting any shows we would have had,” said Jorn.
They’re also turning the center’s old cafe into a lounge.
“We want to have that open on a regular basis, certainly open before and after every RiverPark Center event,” said Jorn.
They say the lounge will open when COVID-19 space limitations return to normal. Since the area is small, they feel this is a practical decision.
The RiverPark Center raised $750,000 for these projects. The county and city pitched in money.
