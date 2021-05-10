Owensboro man arrested on assault, drug trafficking charges

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing a long list of drug charges Monday morning.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Coty Hollingsworth was arrested just before 8 Sunday night.
Deputies say he’s accused of assault and strangulation at a home on Highway 2830.
Officials say the victim had a gun for protection and it accidentally fired during a struggle. A bullet grazed Hollingsworth’s leg.
Deputies say he took off and was pulled over by a state trooper on Highway 144.
Officials say they saw that gun in plain view. A search revealed meth, cocaine, LSD and thousands of dollars.
Hollingsworth is in the Daviess County Jail on assault and drug trafficking charges.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.