Officials halfway through planning stage on pedestrian trails project in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, the bike and pedestrian project to increase connectivity in the county is about halfway through its planning stage.
Three maps were shared with the public last week; one showing proposed bike paths, one that adds the pedestrian trails, and the final map showing all shared and exclusive paths the county is considering.
Those in charge say the main goal is to have more connections throughout the county to encourage healthy activities. They say by improving the infrastructure, it can help bring in tourists as well.
According to Ron Taylor, who’s helping to oversee the planning of the project, there’s around 300,000 acres of state and recreational land all within a 30-mile radius of Jasper.
”When you see this, you realize that from a bicycle tourism standpoint, there’s lots of reasons that people would want to come to Dubois County, stay in Dubois County, and bike,” said Taylor.
Taylor says this is a long-term project, but they expect the master plan to be completed around mid-June.
