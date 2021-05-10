51 new $30/hr jobs coming to Madisonville

“I want to thank Ahlstrom-Munksjö for this significant commitment to Madisonville, Hopkins County and the commonwealth. This facility has long been an important part of the community, and the company’s continued growth is incredible news for residents throughout the region. The creation of more than 50 high quality jobs promises a brighter future for families in the area, and positions the company for even more success in the years ahead,” comments Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.