51 new $30/hr jobs coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - During Monday’s coronavirus update, Governor Beshear made a big economic announcement for the Madisonville area.
He said Ahlstrom-Munksjö is investing $70 million dollars at their Madisonville facility.
It will bring 51 new jobs that pay $30 an hour.
A press release on the website for Ahlstrom-Munksjö shows it’s a new glass fiber tissue production line to support the flooring industry.
Customer deliveries from the new line are expected to start in mid-2023.
“The investment in this new state-of-the-art foam forming glass fiber in the U.S. is a major step in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's global growth strategy in glass fiber tissue market. In combination with our existing plants in Finland and Russia, this new plant will further strengthen our leadership in this field by consolidating our global position in flooring applications but also by giving us a unique platform to expand into other glass fiber tissue applications,” says Hans Sohlström, President & CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö.
Ahlstrom-Munksjö already has an established plant at the Madisonville site.
In 2018, we told you about another big investment from the company.
“I want to thank Ahlstrom-Munksjö for this significant commitment to Madisonville, Hopkins County and the commonwealth. This facility has long been an important part of the community, and the company’s continued growth is incredible news for residents throughout the region. The creation of more than 50 high quality jobs promises a brighter future for families in the area, and positions the company for even more success in the years ahead,” comments Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
