Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re following breaking news this morning. The coroner is on the scene of a shots fired call in Evansville. That investigation is currently ongoing.
As we head down the stretch to Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is kicking up some controversy. The horse failed a post-derby drug test, with trainer Bob Baffert calling the results “disturbing.”
More Americans could be eligible to get vaccinated this week. It would be a first for 12 to 15-year-olds If the FDA clears it.
Evansville water customers might notice a change this morning. A new chemical could affect the taste for a couple of weeks.
