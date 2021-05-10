Mesker Amphitheatre sits empty while other outdoor venues thrive during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Amphitheatre in Evansville has been sitting empty for almost a decade, locking its gates back in 2012.
Some are wondering, with outdoor venues getting a second life during the coronavirus pandemic, what’s going on with the historic venue now?
Mike Fetscher describes himself as a child of the 80′s.
”Hairbands from the 80′s played here,” says Fetscher. “We got to see Motley Crew, Ratt, Poison.”
He grew up walking to Mesker Amphitheatre as a teenager.
“The Def Leppard concert was a good one,” says Fetscher.
It’s safe to say he has seen his fair share of concerts on the historic Evansville stage.
“Joe Cocker played up here one year with The Guess Who, two legendary bands,” says Fetscher.
After decades of success, things have been pretty “locked down” since 2012.
“When they first locked the gates,” says Fetscher, “we figured, ‘okay it is going to be a renovation, so they’re just going to lock, and maybe in a year to two, we’ll come out and have a brand new amphitheatre somewhere.’”
As we know, that didn’t happen.
So Mike and a couple friends launched a Facebook page, now called “Remembering Mesker Music Amphitheatre.” He says it’s designed for concert-goers to share memories of the good old days.
“They share pictures,” says Fetscher. “They share ticket stubs.”
Nearly ten years later, the amphitheatre still sits empty. No music over the loudspeaker. No lights. No fans. Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says it would take at least $8 million to renovate and bring the venue into compliance.
He says last year, the city welcomed Live Nation representatives, who said the return on investment wasn’t there for a venue that would only be used a couple of months of the year.
“But one thing is for certain,” says Deputy Mayor Schaefer. “The community does have a connection to the Mesker Amphitheatre.”
That’s why he says bringing it back to life is not off the table, especially during a time when outdoor venues are on the rise, giving guests both safety and a show.
“Totally get it,” says Schaefer. “Mayor Winnecke agrees. We would love to see it as a live entertainment venue; however, it has to be the right concept for the city of Evansville.”
City leaders say the amphitheatre is located right next to the construction of the new penguin exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo, which means any future plans for the amphitheatre are on hold until that project is complete.
