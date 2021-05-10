Madisonville Police Department is getting new body cameras

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is getting brand new body cameras. The city council approved $400,000 to pay for them.
Major Andy Rush showed us what their current body cameras look like and explained what upgrades come with that big price tag.
The current ones are bulky, clip-on boxes that officers say easily fall off when they take off running or have any physical contact, which they say also makes for some really shaky footage. Rush says officers have to remember to flip a switch on the current cameras to start recording, which he says can be tough in stressful situations.
The new design of the cameras will actually be built into the uniforms with technology to automatically start recording when it senses the officer running or pulling a weapon from their holster. Rush says the new cameras will send out alerts if it can sense an officer has been down without movement for too long.
“We’re really excited to get the new features, both as an accountability measure for the officers and so the public can see. Plus also it’s an officer safety issue, as it has the officer down feature that alerts other officers if an officer gets hurt or injured or actually goes down,” explained Major Rush.
Rush acknowledges $400,000 is a big price but says they spend $25-30,000 a year on cameras anyway. He says the $400,000 over five years is well worth it.
