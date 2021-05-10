Kara Carlson added to Women’s Basketball coaching staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Filling a spot in her coaching staff, University of Evansville head women’s basketball coach Robyn Scherr-Wells has made the first addition to her staff.
Scherr-Wells has announced the hiring of Kara Carlson as assistant coach, joining current assistant coach Tyra Buss, director of basketball operations Tanaeya BoClair, and graduate assistant coach Felicia Aiyeotan.
“I am thrilled Kara is joining our staff. Having worked with Kara previously, I know first-hand what a smart basketball mind she has,” said Scherr-Wells on her first addition to the staff. “She is an excellent evaluator of talent and will be a very good recruiter. Like me, Kara is the daughter of a coach. She grew up around the game and is meant to do this. She will be instrumental to our program in not only building our brand of basketball, but she will also play a big role in scouting and game adjustments. Beyond the game, Kara is a great human-being. Our players will love playing for her!”
Carlson comes to Evansville after three successful seasons as assistant coach at Grand Valley State University (Grand Rapids, Mich.). With the Lakers, Carlson helped GVSU accumulate a 71-13 overall record and make NCAA Midwest Regional appearances in each of her seasons as assistant coach.
Prior to joining the Lakers, Carlson spent one season at her alma mater, Concordia-Ann Arbor, serving as graduate assistant during the 2017-18 season.
Carlson’s hiring at Evansville reunites her and Scherr-Wells, as Carlson was an assistant for Scherr-Wells for one season at Davenport University. While there, the two compiled a 28-6 record, helping lead the Panthers to a regular season WHAC Championship and an NAIA Sweet 16 appearance.
“I am excited to be joining the University of Evansville women’s basketball coaching staff,” said Carlson. “Getting to work alongside Coach Scherr-Wells again is an opportunity that I am so grateful for. I am ready to get to work and help build something special here at UE.”
A native of Kent City, Mich., Carlson played four seasons at Concordia-Ann Arbor from 2012-2016. She saw action in 117 games, including 35 starts, scoring 222 points and pulling down 184 rebounds. During her freshman season she helped the Cardinals capture a piece of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season title after the team went 20-2 in conference play.
Carlson earned her bachelor’s degree from Concordia in Family Life Education in 2016.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
