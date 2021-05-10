Huntingburg Street Department considers one-way street changes

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Street Department is looking into a possible change of direction for two one way streets on the east side of town.
7th Street branches off of Shelby Avenue, and then turns onto Columbia Street, which outlets onto State Route 231.
Residents on Columbia and 7th are requesting that the one-way be changed to run the opposite direction.
Those residents voiced concern over drivers coming the wrong way down both streets.
They said with the busy high way and not much room to see the do not enter signs, people will enter Columbia Street from the highway, making things dangerous
Jimmie Sorrels, who first presented the issue to the Board of Public Works said they’d be better off making that the actual direction.
Something Street Supervisor Jason Stapp said they’re looking into it with the police department.
They’ll then report their findings to the Board of Public Works.
