Father charged with abuse of 5-day-old baby

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police have a charged a man with the criminal abuse of a newborn.
They say the investigation began April 5 when they were notified of a five-day-old infant that had injuries not consistent with the story given by parents to medical professionals.
Officers say they determined 21-year-old Seth Justice was alone with the child during the time period that several injuries happened.
Police say Justice is the baby’s father. The investigation is ongoing.
