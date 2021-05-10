Events back on the calendar in Madisonville this summer

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Madisonville is getting ready for some summer events.
4th Fest is back this year, Independence Day weekend, with headliners like Bret Michaels and Zach Williams.
Normally the concert series spreads throughout the month, but the city decided this year to do it all in one weekend.
“It’s going be a super huge weekend in Madisonville and Hopkins County the fourth weekend,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission executive director.
Events continue with Miners baseball.
Noel says there are over 30 players coming from all over the United States to play this year.
She says these events are important after the year 2020 was.
“People now, I feel like, are to the point where they want to get out, and socialize, and be around other people,” said Noel. “That’s important to our well-being.”
Noel says she’s also had over a hundred people sign up for the annual disc golf tournament in Madisonville this fall.
“That is a very strong indicator that people are ready,” she said. “They’re ready to get out.”
Noel says the hospitality industry took a hit last year, and she says she looks forward to seeing what these events will do to help.
As for COVID-19 guidelines for the 4th Fest this year, city officials aren’t making concrete decisions until the weekend gets closer.
For more on upcoming events in the Tri-State, go to River City Weekend.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.