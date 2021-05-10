Evansville to host MVC softball tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming this week to Evansville is yet another big championship tournament, as ten Missouri Valley Conference softball teams will flock to the University of Evansville campus for a chance to win the MVC title.
Games at Cooper Stadium are actually one year delayed, as UE was set to host this tournament last year before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
This week marks just the third time in history that the Purple Aces have ever hosted the Championships, the other two times taking place over 18 years ago.
Our 14 Sports crew caught up with head coach Mat Mundell earlier Monday on what hosting a tournament of this caliber means to his team.
”The last time we got a chance to host was 2003, so it’s been quite a while, and I know the ladies are really excited about that opportunity to be able to host this season. It means everything, we play really well at home. Get a chance to be in front of our home fans and to be able to have that opportunity is awesome. It’s something that we thank the school for, worked hard, a lot of behind-the-scenes work to be able to host this tournament, a lot goes into it. We have great external staff to be able to put this tournament on,” said Mundell. “I think it’s going to be really great for the Missouri Valley to see what Evansville has to offer.”
The championship game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m., all games will be played at Cooper Stadium.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.