Crosses being placed to honor veterans in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, crosses are being placed to honor those who have served this country.
The American Legion Worsham Post 40 was at Central Park placing over 5,000 crosses with the names of those who have served in the military.
They’ll remain in place through Memorial Day when the Legion and Henderson War Memorial Foundation will host a memorial event.
James Hanley, with the Legion, says they weren’t able to host the event last year, but they’re excited they can do this to honor veterans.
“It just gives you cold chills sometimes, you know? People find their loved ones here and it’s an honor for us to put them up there,” said Hanley. “They deserve more than this the way I look at it.”
That Memorial Service will run from 10 to 11 a.m. near the fountain in Central Park in downtown Henderson.
