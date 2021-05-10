Crews set to start paving project in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say crews are set to start a paving project Monday.
They say crews will begin paving on the following streets:
- Fourth St. from N. Green St. to N. Ingram St.
- Fifth St. from N. Ingram St. to N. Alvasia St.
- Powell St. from S. Green St. to S. Alvasia St.
- S. Ingram St. from Clay St. to Powell St.
- Springwood Dr. from N. Elm St. to Johnson Dr.
- Johnson Dr. (from approximately Donna Dr. to the end)
Officials say they’ll still be open to local traffic, but commuters could expect some delays.
Officials say the maintenance is expected throughout the week.
