Police: 1 person killed in early morning shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police tell us one person was killed in a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Evansville.
They have the road closed off at First Avenue and West Virginia Street as they continue to investigate. You should avoid that area this morning.
That shots fire call came in around 3:30 a.m. When our crew first arrived on the scene this morning, they reported heavy police presence.
This is a developing story.
We’ll keep you update as we continue to learn more.
