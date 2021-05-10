Cool, quiet week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine kicked off the week, but northeast winds are holding temperatures in the 60s, about 10-15 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. Clouds and a few sprinkles or showers will move through overnight, but sunshine should return on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will sink into the middle 40s, with the high on Tuesday maxing out in the middle 60s. Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 60s. This same general pattern will hold through Friday. Southerly winds over the weekend will warm the temp, but also kick up a few showers. 80s are on the horizon early next week.