Burns Elementary hosting Trike-A-Thon this week

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s some fun on the books this week in Daviess County.
Burns Elementary School is hosting a Trike-A-Thon.
It’ll be held by their pre-school students and goes to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital.
Students were encouraged to raise money through donations.
Teachers say they want to instill the concept of giving back. That way the kids would understand the donations being made.
That event happens Tuesday through Thursday from 11 to noon.
