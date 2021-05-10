Brighter & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of the cold front, drier air punches in along northerly winds. Sunday afternoon, temps dropped to 20-degrees below normal during the afternoon Temps will remain below normal early this week with limited chances for showers and thunderstorms. Today will start out with some sun then becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon with a stray shower. High temps only in the low to mid-60s which is more than 10-degrees below normal.