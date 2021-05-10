All area Ind. counties have 3 or fewer new COVID cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 607 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
The new death was not local. It was in Lake County.
That brings the state’s all time total to 730,306 confirmed cases and 13,004 deaths.
The map shows three new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,303 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,155 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,780 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,829 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,715 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,351 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,321 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,340 cases, 34 deaths
