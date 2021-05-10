Aces softball gets No. 8 seed in upcoming MVC Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cooper Stadium will be the host of the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Championship, and the University of Evansville softball team will enter as the #8 seed following the completion of the regular season on Sunday.
The Purple Aces will face #9 seed Loyola on Wednesday, May 12 at 11 a.m. CT at Cooper Stadium. With a win, UE would advance to face the No. 5 seed Drake on Thursday at 10 a.m. Wednesday’s other game features #7 Indiana State and #10 Valparaiso squaring off at 2 p.m.
Evansville’s side of the bracket includes fourth seeded Southern Illinois and the No. 1 seed Illinois State. The championship runs from Wednesday through Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.