Warrick Co. students receive education on invasive plants

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A learning experience for children in Warrick County took place on Saturday.
The Castle North Middle School Weed Wrangle taught kids about invasive plants and how they are damaging southern Indiana.
Around 30 children treated and removed these invasive plants, which organizers say is causing environmental harm.
The group found plants like the Autumn Olive, Privet and the Asian Bush Honeysuckle.
Experts say the Asian Bush Honeysuckle actually puts toxins in the land to stunt the growth of other plants.
This learning experience was all orchestrated by the Warrick Invasive Species Partnership.
Among the group of kids was a local boy scout troop.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.