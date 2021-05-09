Warrick Co. mother advocating for genetic testing after life-saving experience

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For Mother’s Day this year, one local woman is urging others to take advantage of genetic testing after her own experience could have saved her life.
Katie Wynn lost her mother to breast cancer when she was just 12 years old.
“When I grew up, I always wanted to dress like her and be a professional,” Wynn said. “It changed my life completely.”
More than two decades later, she now has two children of her own, so Wynn decided it was best to talk to her doctor.
“I wanted to make sure that I could be there for my kids,” Wynn said. “I have two boys. I wanted them to grow up with a mom, unlike I did.”
Wynn discussed with her doctor at Ascension St. Vincent about undergoing genetic testing.
“For women who do have the gene, whose family has a family history of breast cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer - there’s several different cancers related to this gene,” Dr. Allison Melton, the medical director for Women’s Health Services at Ascension Medical Group said. “If they happen to have this gene and we’re able to find it, there is a between 45% to 70%, to even 80% risk of developing breast cancer over their life, so we know that ahead of time.”
After getting tested, Wynn found out she and her sister are both carriers of the same gene their mother died from.
“It is a big decision to have to do anything about it, but I’m so glad that I found out that I was positive,” Wynn said. “It helped my sister, my half-sister, find out that she was positive too, and we both went on this journey together and had surgery.”
“There are things we could do that can reduce their risk of cancer by 90%, so it’s an important thing to find out so you can manage your risks,” Dr. Melton said.
As for Wynn, she says getting tested and having surgery was the best option for her, so she can spend many more Mother’s Days with her little ones.
“Knowing that I’m a carrier of that gene, and it’s going to happen and I can prevent it, was the best thing I think for me, I could know,” Wynn said.
Wynn stressed the whole process could sound time-consuming, expensive and even scary, but she says there are ways to work around all of the obstacles, and she encourages everyone to talk to their doctor if they’re concerned.
