Warrick Co. mother advocating for genetic testing after life-saving experience

“For women who do have the gene, whose family has a family history of breast cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer - there’s several different cancers related to this gene,” Dr. Allison Melton, the medical director for Women’s Health Services at Ascension Medical Group said. “If they happen to have this gene and we’re able to find it, there is a between 45% to 70%, to even 80% risk of developing breast cancer over their life, so we know that ahead of time.”