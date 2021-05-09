USI Shows well at GLVC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

ROLLA, MO. (WFIE) - Junior distance runner Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) won a conference title and picked up two All-League honors to lead University of Southern Indiana Women’s Track & Field to a fourth-place finish at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships Saturday.
Comastri began the day with a second-place finish in the finals of the 1,500 meters, earning second-team All-Conference honors in the process. She finished the day with a first-place showing in the 5,000 meters, earning first-team All-GLVC honors and capturing her first-career GLVC Outdoor title with a time of 17 minutes, 20.07 seconds.
Joining Comastri in earning All-GLVC honors was senior distance runner Hope Jones (Winders) (Cumberland, Indiana) and junior distance runner Doriane Langlois (Stains, France). Winders finished second in the 5,000 meters Saturday to earn second-team All-GLVC honors, while Langlois was second in the 10,000 meters with an NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 36:21.88 Thursday night to collect second-team accolades.
In total, the Screaming Eagles had 11 top-five finishes and got scoring contributions from 15 different competitors as they finished with 85 points, their highest GLVC point total since racking up 93 points in a fourth-place finish at the 2005 GLVC Outdoor Championships.
Freshmen sprinter Kaylee Lane (Elwood, Indiana) and freshman distance runner Mckenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) each made strong contributions to the Eagles’ cause. Lane finished third in the 400 meters while helping USI’s 4x400-meter and 4x100-meter relay teams to fifth and sixth-place finishes, respectively, while Cavanaugh was third in both the 1,500 meters and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Freshman distance runner Adele Schnautz (Evansville, Indiana) was third in the 10,000 meters, while sophomore middle distance runner Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) was fourth in the 800-meters and was a member of USI’s 4x400-meter relay team. Schnautz was USI’s recipient of the James R. Spalding GLVC Sportsmanship Award.
USI is planning to compete in a last chance meet, next week in Joliet, Illinois. Further details about the meet will be provided on GoUSIEagles.com.
The NCAA II Outdoor Championships are May 27-29 in Allendale, Michigan. Final selections for the event will be announced May 18 on NCAA.com.
--USI MEN’S TRACK & FIELD FINISHES 7TH IN GLVC OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS--
Three University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field student-athletes collected All-GLVC honors this weekend as the Screaming Eagles finished seventh with 52.5 points at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Junior distance runner Wyat Harmon (Fredericktown, Ohio) and sophomore distance runner Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) led the Eagles with a pair of scoring performances. Harmon was second in the 10,000 meters Thursday night with an NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 30 minutes, 15.67 seconds, while Hufnagel was third in the same event with an NCAA II provisional time of 30:25.98.
Harmon earned second-team All-GLVC honors for his effort in the 10,000 meters, while Hufnagel earned second-team All-GLVC honors following his second-place showing in the 5,000 meters Saturday. Harmon added three more points to the Eagles’ tally with a sixth-place effort in the 5,000 meters.
Freshman Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) also picked up second-team All-GLVC honors with his second-place showing in the 1,500 meters.
In all, the Eagles racked up six top-five performances and had 10 different student-athletes contribute to their scoring during the three-day event.
Freshman jumper Kyle Crone (Madison, Illinois), who broke his own school-record in the triple jump with his leap of 44 feet, 10.75 inches, aided the Eagles’ scoring efforts with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump.
Junior distance runner Grady Wilkinson (Mt. Carmel, Illinois) posted the Eagles’ other top-five finish Thursday evening when he finished fifth in the 10,000 meters with an NCAA II provisional mark of 30:45.93.
USI’s recipient of the James R. Spalding GLVC Sportsmanship award was junior thrower Jake Brantley (Mt. Carmel, Illinois).
USI is planning to compete in a last chance meet next week in Joliet, Illinois. Further details about the meet will be provided on GoUSIEagles.com.
The NCAA II Outdoor Championships are May 27-29 in Allendale, Michigan. Final selections for the event will be announced May 18 on NCAA.com.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.