USI Shows well at GLVC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Freshmen sprinter Kaylee Lane (Elwood, Indiana) and freshman distance runner Mckenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) each made strong contributions to the Eagles’ cause. Lane finished third in the 400 meters while helping USI’s 4x400-meter and 4x100-meter relay teams to fifth and sixth-place finishes, respectively, while Cavanaugh was third in both the 1,500 meters and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.