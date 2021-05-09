Tri-State families spend time together on Mother’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After COVID-19 changed the way that people did everything this past year, the Tri-State is showing signs of getting back to its normal activities, which includes spending time with family on Mother’s Day.
14 News talked to one business that served families all day on Sunday to celebrate the occasion.
Unlike in 2020, Walton’s International Comfort Food offered families the chance to enjoy some time with their mothers for brunch.
Some people who work at Walton’s told 14 News they were busy Sunday.
These employees say it’s certainly a good feeling to be able to celebrate any holiday, including Mother’s Day, in person at the restaurant.
From the looks of all the smiles that we saw on Sunday, they’re serving some pretty tasty food.
”Last year, we weren’t able to do our buffet at all,” Adelaide Sherman, general manager at Walton’s International Comfort Food said. “We tried to do carryout for Easter and it didn’t go that well, so we didn’t do anything for Mother’s Day last year. This year though, we’ve been able to start back up what we’ve called a buffet, but we’re serving everything family-style to decrease the amount of people touching the same utensils and stuff.”
