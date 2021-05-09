Tri-State families spend time together on Mother’s Day

”Last year, we weren’t able to do our buffet at all,” Adelaide Sherman, general manager at Walton’s International Comfort Food said. “We tried to do carryout for Easter and it didn’t go that well, so we didn’t do anything for Mother’s Day last year. This year though, we’ve been able to start back up what we’ve called a buffet, but we’re serving everything family-style to decrease the amount of people touching the same utensils and stuff.”