Owensboro track phenom King Combest zooms his way to another record

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro sprinting phenom King Combest set his mark on another record-breaking milestone at the Apollo Middle School Track Invitational this weekend.
On Saturday, the 14-year-old sprinter ran in the 100-meter dash, a race that’s often considered his bread and butter, and Combest did not disappoint for those who came out to watch.
He won the 100-meter sprint in a blistering time of 11.4 seconds, which is the number one recorded time in the country for middle school-aged runners.
This race now qualifies him to run at the high school level in the KHSAA regional track and field meet.
At the earliest, the region meets can be held on May 24. The KHSAA state finals are scheduled for June 10-12.
As previously reported, Casey Combest, King’s father, was a track star himself in the Bluegrass State, winning five KHSAA state championships and two national titles on the collegiate level.
