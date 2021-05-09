2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wayne Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Sunday, Illinois health officials reported 1,741 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,354,967 total confirmed cases and 22,223 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are two new cases in Wayne County and one in White County.
The FDA approval for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 is expected at any time.
The health department in Wayne County is getting ready for the authorization
Health officials ask parents of 12 to 17-year-olds to call them at 618-842-5166 to add their child to the call sheet.
Officials want to see what the community interest is so they don’t order too much of the vaccine.
They are still taking weekly appointments for ages 18 and above for Moderna vaccinations.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,768 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,693 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,346 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 568 cases, 12 deaths
